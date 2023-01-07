Chris Evans confirms relationship with Alba Baptista, shares cute video. Watch

Chris Evans, the former Captain America actor, has seemingly confirmed his relationship. And the lucky lady is Alba Baptista, a Portuguese actress. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a couple of months now. Clearly, the "rumours" were true. This is the first confirmation. Evans has shared a video titled 'A look back at 2022' with liberal use of heart emojis. The video has him and Baptista jumping at each other, causing the other to shout in alarm and then begin laughing. The funny, adorable video also features a guest appearance of Evans' dog, who is clearly confused as to the humans' inclination of scaring the hell out of each other.

We wish the two a long and happy relationship.

In November last year, Evans was People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2022. Evans first rose to fame with comedy movies like 'Not Another Teen Movie' and 'The Perfect Score'. He first got into superhero films when he was cast as Johnny Storm or Human Torch in 'Fantastic Four' and its sequel 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer'. Both films were critically panned and also bombed at the box office.

But it was when he joined MCU with Joe Johnston's 'Captain America: The First Avenger' and later Joss Whedon's 'The Avenger' that he found global fame. He went on to play the role in 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Avengers: Infinity War', and finally in 'Avengers: Endgame'.