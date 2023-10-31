Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz get engaged, claim reports

Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz have recently announced their engagement, multiple sources told PEOPLE. The couple was seen attending a Halloween party together over the weekend and Kravitz apparently showed off her engagement ring.

In 2021, news broke that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz were an item. Their romance started when they were linked together, and they quickly became a much-discussed couple in the public eye.

The duo's relationship developed during the casting process of Kravitz's directorial debut, Pussy Island. Tatum played a crucial role in the film and became her guardian on set. Their working collaboration provided them with an opportunity to bond creatively, bringing them closer together.

Both Tatum and Kravitz share a passion for art, particularly film. In interviews, Kravitz expressed her admiration for Tatum as a "wonderful human" who makes her laugh and shares her enthusiasm for exploring the world of art. They enjoy watching and discussing films, challenging each other's perspectives, and creating a strong intellectual connection. Kravitz had said in a cover interview for GQ's 2022 Men of the Year issue, "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other."

Their love extends beyond the red carpet, as the couple often prefers quiet date nights at home and spending quality time with friends. This low-key approach underscores the genuine connection they've developed away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood.

While some celebrity relationships are short-lived, Tatum and Kravitz have taken their relationship seriously from the beginning. An insider disclosed to PEOPLE that their careers were significant focuses for both of them, which highlighted their dedication to personal and professional growth.

"Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home," they said.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE