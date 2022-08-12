Celebs withdraw support for Johnny Depp as unsealed court documents go viral online

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's mudslinging defamation trial is still grabbing headlines as new revelations are coming to light every second day. Two months after Depp emerged victorious in the lawsuit trial, nearly 6000 court documents pertaining to the high-profile case have been unsealed. And, as per reports, it has revealed a ton of information that was previously not in the public domain. Post which, a host of celebrities seemingly removed their public support of Depp by unliking his 'verdict win' post.

Earlier this month, fans of the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star reportedly crowdfunded the fees required to get hold of the unsealed documents from the highly publicized trial. The documents contained several allegations that Depp and Heard's lawyers managed to keep out of the trial.

According to a report by The Guardian, the unsealed documents revealed that Depp's lawyers wanted to submit "nude pictures" of the actress in the trial as evidence and bring up her brief stint as an exotic dancer. The publication also reported that the docs contained text messages from Depp’s then assistant that proved that he "kicked" the 'Aquaman' actress on a flight. It also contained Depp's statement where he stated that Heard never caused him physical or mental injury.

🪡: The most damning piece of evidence that Johnny Depp attempted to have sealed— his declaration that Amber Heard did NOT cause him any “specific physical or mental injury”. pic.twitter.com/dcAMlxOlBj — chateau bunny (@cocainecross) July 31, 2022

Ever since the unsealed documents have been made public, celebrities have been withdrawing their support for Depp and many have reportedly unliked Johnny’s post-victory statement on his Instagram handle. Sophie Turner, Bella Hadid, Halle Bailey, Joey King and Amanda Knox have reportedly unliked Depp's post recently.

After the jury delivered the verdict on June 1, Depp took to his Instagram handle to share a long statement. It got over five hundred thousand likes within a few days.

A part of the statement read, "False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."