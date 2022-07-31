Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul attend statue unveiling of their 'Breaking Bad' characters

Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's characters from the cult classic show 'Breaking Bad' were memorialised in bronze sculptures that were revealed on Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Both the actors were present for the unveiling. The actors expressed their love and appreciation for the city while speaking to the fans who were present for the unveiling. Paul said, "I auditioned for Breaking Bad, and it completely changed my life. So thank you so much, thank you to Albuquerque — my God, we were here for seven years on and off. It was such a huge part of my life; it still is."

Cranston funnily remarked that "We’re delighted, slightly embarrassed to have statues. There’s no preparation for saying you’re getting a statue. I’m just rather grateful that it’s indoors so that the pigeons won’t crap on our heads."

Tim Keller, Mayor of Albuquerque, was also present at the event and expressed how important the show 'Breaking Bad' and its spinoff 'Better Call Saul' has been for the city by bringing in almost $400 million in production fees and tourism.

The show's creator, Vince Gilligan, was also in attendance at the event and shared some exciting news about the much-awaited introduction of Walt White and Jesse Pinkman to 'Better Call Saul'. He said, "Spoiler alert, everybody. You’re hearing it first; no one else knows this yet," Gilligan told the audience. "This coming Monday night, if you happen to be watching the AMC network—and thanks to them as well—you might just see these two on the next ‘Better Call Saul’."

