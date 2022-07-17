Britney Spears heaps praise on Selena Gomez, calls her ‘special person'

Pop star Britney Spears, who married her longtime partner Sam Asghari on June 9, recently turned to her Instagram page and sang praises for a guest whom she termed as a very ‘special person.’ On Saturday, the 41-year-old pop icon looked back at the guests at her star-studded wedding and gushed about singer Selena Gomez, who was at her wedding ceremony. Sharing a stunning picture of Gomez, the ‘Gimme More’ cooner wrote, "She came to my wedding."

Spears tied the knot with Sam in Los Angeles, and Gomez was a part of the celebration. "The three most beautiful women in hollywood … @drewbarrymore, @parishilton … I had no idea !!! I was SO HAPPY !!!" she continued.

"Gomez told me ‘I just want you to be happy’ three times," she added. She then noted that her mother also wished the same for her.

Check out Britney Spears's post below:-

Britney went on to laud Gomez in her post about the way she advocates for mental health and that she is an inspiration to the younger generation. She wrote, "I appreciate ALL the mental health speeches she does for our generation … Two hour specials with representatives … You’re such a special person and I had to share this picture … I thought it would make her happy."

Surprisingly, Spears also gave a special mention to her mother, Lynne Spears, who had skipped the wedding. "PS … My mom was asked by the paparazzi 3 times on the street ‘How does your daughter feel about your response to her wedding’ … she said all she wanted for me was to be happy !!! Mom and Selena, I’m so happy to have such a supportive family !!! God bless you," the Grammy-winning singer wrote.

