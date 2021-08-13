Britney Spears' father Jamie stepping down from conservatorship? Read details inside

It’s a good day for Britney Spears and her fans as her father Jamie Spears accepted to step down from the controversial conservatorship. This was made public in the Los Angeles court as Britney’s lawyer said, “This is a major victory for Britney Spears. We are pleased that Mr. Spears and his lawyer have today conceded in a filing that he must be removed. We are disappointed, however, by their ongoing shameful and reprehensible attacks on Ms. Spears and others.”

The conservatorship has been on since 2008 and since then Jamie Spears has had a control over Britney Spears’ life including her financial decisions. From lithium intake to being forced to go on tour: Britney Spears & her slew of shocking revelations on conservatorship

However, Jamie Spears’ lawyer states that the ongoing tussle between him and Britney Spears should be removed from the public eye. The paperwork from Jamie Spears’ legal team states: “Even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

“So even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator. But there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension,” the filing adds.

The conservatorship was put in place after Britney Spears suffered a highly public meltdown in 2007. She shaved her head and attacked a paparazzo's car at a gas station. That led to her being placed under the unusual legal guardianship largely governed by her father. She returned to performing, released three albums, appeared on various television shows and even took up a Las Vegas residency. But in January 2019, she abruptly announced she was suspending her performances until further notice, and became increasingly vocal about the conservatorship. Britney Spears announces she won't perform on stage as long as dad Jamie Spears remains her conservator

