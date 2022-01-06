Britney Spears enjoys 'first glass of red wine' in 13 years post conservatorship end

Britney Spears has enjoyed her first glass of red wine in over a decade following the end of her conservatorship.



Last year in November, Spears thirteen years long conservatorship ended and following it, the singer has continuously given her fans how her new life is going on after gaining freedom.

Finally free! A timeline of Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle



Spears recently took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and revealed that she enjoyed her first glass of red wine after 13 years. ''It’s like I’m not trying as much like I’m INDULGING ….. well that's exactly what her music does to me!!!'' said Spears, who posted an image of flowers.



The Grammy-winner wrote further, ''I mean I had my first glass of red wine last weekend!!! I’ve waited 13 years … that’s long enough!!!''

Spears said, ''In a world where we all have the right to speak … drive … buy alcohol … party … have cash … I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses … and dancing a touch slower!!! I mean what was I thinking?? Nobody’s perfect!!!''



In November, Spears revealed that she had her 'first glass of champagne to celebrate the end of the conservatorship. 'I mean after 13 years … I think I've waited long ENOUGH!!!!' she said back then.



Meanwhile, Britney has unfollowed Jamie on Instagram. This move doesn't come as a shock as the world witnessed a showdown between the siblings during the singer's conservatorship battle. During the court testimony that she won and the conservatorship was subsequently quashed, Britney said that she wanted to "sue" her family members for "living off my conservatorship for 13 years."