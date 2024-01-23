Britney Spears' film Crossroads to make its OTT debut this February

Britney Spears’ Crossroads will finally stream on Netflix. It is her first starring role in a feature film and will release on February 15. Making the announcement on its official social platforms, Netflix wrote, "The first movie to ever star the one and only Britney Spears has never been available on streaming... but that's about to change! We're thrilled to announce that Crossroads will finally be available on Netflix — GLOBALLY — starting February 15."

The film released on the same day in 2002. At the time, Britney had just tasted success with hits like “Oops…I Did It Again” and “Baby One More Time” and had become the most commercially successful teenage music artist of all time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) × In the film, Britney starred as Lucy.

It also featured her song “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman”.

The movie touched on a lot of topics like teen pregnancy, rape and childhood abandonment.

The film also featured Zoë Saldana, Taryn Manning, Dan Akroyd, Beverly Johnson and Kim Cattrall.

Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd starred as Spears' parents. Her real-life sister Jamie Lynn Spears starred in the film as a younger version of Britney's character Lucy.

Britney Spears wrote in her recent memoir The Woman in Me that she "didn’t know how to break out of my character" while she filmed the 2002 movie Crossroads.