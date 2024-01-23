Watch: Andrew Scott stuns as Ripley in Patricia Highsmith’s classic

Teaser trailer of Ripley is finally out as OTT giant Netflix shared the first look of Andrew Scott as the titular character.

Ripley is based on Patricia Highsmith’s bestselling Tom Ripley novels. Andrew Scott, who is most famous for his role as Hot Priest in Fleabag, stars as a grifter who lives in early 1960s New York. The one-minute long teaser follows Andrew Scott’s character as he is hired by a wealthy man to travel to Italy in a bid to convince his vagabond son to return home.

Andrew Scott is seen evading from a regular life and is constantly in hiding.

Watch Ripley teaser here:

Ripley is written and directed by Steven Zaillian. It also stars Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf, the 'vagabond son' and Dakota Fanning, as Ripley's girlfriend who grows suspicious of his actions.