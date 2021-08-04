Brendan Fraser joins Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio on Martin Scorsese's next

Hollywood star Brendan Fraser is the latest addition to join the cast of Martin Scorsese's much-anticipated film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.



Fraser, who is known for headlining the 'The Mummy' movie series, joins Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio in the film. 'Killers of the Flower Moon' will also witness Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in crucial roles.



Based on David Grann's 2017 bestseller—and written for screen by Eric Roth, reportedly—the film is set in 1920s Oklahoma and revolves around the Osage Nation murders, in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.



In the film, Fraser will reportedly essay the role of lawyer WS Hamilton.



Other than 'Killers of the Flower Moon', Fraser has also joined the cast of comedy 'Brothers' by director Max Barkabow. He will feature alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin, and Glenn Close in the movie, which has a script by Macon Blair and Etan Cohen.



Fraser will next feature in 'The Whale', being directed by critically acclaimed director Darren Aronofsky.

