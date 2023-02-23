Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer Eric R Holder Jr sentenced to 60 years in prison for first-degree murder

Eric R. Holder, Jr., the man convicted of killing renowned rapper Nipsey Hussle was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison on Wednesday.

Holder, 32, was found guilty of first-degree murder last July for killing Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store in 2019. In this incident, two bystanders were also hit and injured.

Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke announced Holder's sentence after hearing from Hussle's friend and reading a letter from his father.

After a month-old trial, Holder was also found guilty of voluntary manslaughter for the two bystanders injured in the shooting. He was ineligible for the death penalty but was expected to receive a life sentence.

Prosecutors during the murder hearing said the attack was premeditated while Holder's attorney Aaron Jansen argued it was a heat-of-the-moment decision.

After the verdict was announced, lead prosecutor, Deputy District Attorney John McKinney said, "we hope that there is some resounding peace in the fact that his killer will be in prison likely for the rest of his life."

Jansen said he was 'deeply disappointed' in the verdict they planned to appeal, but managed a minor victory for Holder by securing the 'attempted voluntary manslaughter convictions' rather than attempted murder verdicts.

The evidences against Holder were found overwhelming, including eyewitnesses to surveillance cameras which clearly showed his arrival and departure which his attorney, Jansen conceded during the hearing.

(with inputs from agencies)