Backstreet Boys is all set to perform in India; concert details inside! 

This is not a drill! Iconic boyband Backstreet Boys will be in perform in India this year in May. One of the most popular bands of the 1990s, Backstreet Boys will bring their DNA World Tour to India. The band will be performing in country after 13 long years.



The show will be brought to India by BookMyShow and Live Nation, the DNA World Tour aims to celebrate "30 glorious years of the band's electrifying music."



According to a press release, the Backstreet Boys will perform in two Indian cities - the first stop will be in Mumbai, followed by New Delhi. In the India leg, Backstreet Boys will perform at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.



“AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.



“The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ and ‘As Long As You Love Me’, along with the latest hits from their recent album ‘DNA’ including ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, ‘Chances’ and ‘No Place’, amongst others,” the official statement stated.



The boy band will begin its DNA World Tour this year on May 1 in Egypt, followed by India, UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Israel and end on May 19 in South Africa.