Brad Pitt's lawyer strongly reacts to Angelina Jolie's recent abuse allegation

Brad Pitt's lawyer has reacted to Angelina Jolie's abuse accusations which came to light after a publication accessed some legal documents filed in an L.A. court by the actress. Stating that Pitt will not own up to anything he hasn't done or is guilty of, his advocate said that the actor will continue to respond to the allegations in court.

According to reports, Pitt's ex-wife Angelina Jolie has alleged in legal documents that the actor was abusive in nature and he even choked one of their children on a flight in 2016.

In a statement given to ET, the 'Bullet Train' actor's lawyer Anne Kiley said, "He has owned [up to] everything he's responsible for from day one, unlike the other side, but he's not going to own [up to] anything he didn't do." The statement continues, "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation."

Kiley further stated, "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

The FBI interviewed Jolie one month after the alleged 2016 jet plane incident, but Pitt was never charged. Following the meeting, the FBI case agent wrote, "After reviewing the document, representative(s) of the United States Attorney’s Office discussed the merits of this investigation with the case agent. It was agreed by all parties that criminal charges, in this case, would not be pursued due to several factors."

On the work front, Pitt was last seen in 'Bullet Train'. He will feature next in 'Babylon', which is written and directed by Damien Chazelle.