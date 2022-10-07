Snoopy is going to space, again! NASA shares BTS video of beagle's new Moon mission

Snoopy is going to the Moon!



Our beloved beagle will fly beyond the stars on his next mission with NASA. One of the most famous cartoon figures from Charles M. Schulz's comic strip Peanuts is travelling to the Earth's natural satellite as part of the Artemis I mission on Orion spacecraft. This will be the first time when the little white dog is going to the Moon.



Snoopy will not be just travelling, he's assigned to the job of zero gravity indicator on the spacecraft, and he will visually indicate when the spaceship has reached the ''weightlessness of microgravity''.



The US space agency made the exciting announcement via a BTS video showing the whole journey of Snoopy from

scratch.

In the video shared on the social media handle of NASA, the engineers, who had worked on Snoopy's project revealed that the special costume for the Beagle has been made with the same materials that are used to create the actual uniform of NASA astronauts.

''From flying a red doghouse to flying a rocket to the Moon 🚀'' the caption reads.

We're sending @Snoopy around the Moon aboard #Artemis I. As the zero-gravity indicator, his spaceflight marks the next chapter in our relationship with Peanuts Worldwide that launched with Apollo in the 1960s: https://t.co/rvcIKiMYHn pic.twitter.com/HaWQNMQ2wY — NASA (@NASA) October 4, 2022 ×

''Although the #Artemis I mission to the Moon will be uncrewed, there will be a familiar face aboard the Orion spacecraft. Snoopy will be the zero gravity indicator aboard the capsule, which serves a very important purpose: to visually illustrate when the spacecraft has reached the weightlessness of microgravity.''



This is not the first time when Snoopy is coming on board with NASA for a project. The decades-long journey of Snoopy and Nasa began around 50 years ago in 1969 during the Apollo program.



''In May 1969, Apollo 10 astronauts Gene Cernan, John Young and Thomas Stafford used the lunar module to skim the Moon’s surface to within 50,000 feet (15,240 meters) and “snoop around” the Apollo 11 landing site. Because of this, the crew named the lunar module “Snoopy” and the Apollo command module was labelled “Charlie Brown,” after Snoopy’s loyal companion,'' the caption reads.



However, Snoopy travelled to space in 1990 for the first time on the space shuttle Columbia during the STS-32 mission.

As an honour to Snoopy, the space agency has created an award named after him,' Silver Snoopy award' - which is given to NASA employees and contractors by astronauts, celebrating achievements related to mission success and human flight safety.