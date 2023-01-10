Brad Pitt reveals his favourite sex scene: I was just rolling and frolicking

During a recent interview, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt took a trip down memory lane and revealed that his favourite sex scene wasn't with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie but with Shalane McCall, who he was allegedly dating at the time.

The two shared screen space in the night-time soap opera 'Dallas'. Controversially, he was 23 at the time and Shalane was just 15.

The actor made four appearances on the show between 1987 and 1988 as Randy.

Speaking to 'W' Magazine, Pitt said, "It would have been in the show Dallas. I had to roll around in the hay in a barn. I don't think I had a line. I was just rolling and frolicking."

The actor also revealed how he once crashed a wedding on the set of 'Mr & Mrs Smith'.

He said, "We were filming down in this Deco building downtown, and up in the penthouse above, we kept seeing people going up and down. It was a wedding party, so I crashed it. And they were okay with it."

On the set of 'Mr & Mrs Smith', Brad and Angelina first crossed each other's paths and became close. At the time, he was married to Jennifer Aniston.

