Bobby Caldwell Dies at 71: Know about his illness & cause of death, famous songs, his fortune & net worth

Influential veteran singer and songwriter of many R&B hit like Open Your Eyes and What You Won’t Do for Love has died at the age of 71 on Tuesday, March 14. He died in the arms of his wife at their home in Great Meadows, New Jersey. The soulful jam You Won’t Do for Love went to No.9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 6 on what was then called the Hot Selling Soul Singles chart. It became his career-changing hit, he was also the writer of that song.

According to a statement posted by his wife, Mary Caldwell, the singer was suffering from a long illness. “Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years,” she wrote on his verified Twitter account.

Bobby Caldwell's death: Caldwell’s early life

Bobby Caldwell was born in Manhattan but spent his childhood in Miami, Florida. Caldwell's mother sold real estate, and one of her clients was reggae singer Bob Marley; the two soon became friends. Caldwell was exposed to a wide range of music while growing up in Miami, including Haitian, Latin, reggae, and R&B. He grew up listening to Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald's music. Caldwell began playing piano and guitar when he was 12 years old. He liked rock and roll, jazz, and rhythm and blues.

Bobby Caldwell's death: Caldwell’s illustrious career

Caldwell was a member of a Miami-based band called Katmandu who wrote much of their material while also performing traditional standards. But Caldwell got his first major career break as a rhythm guitarist for Little Richard in the early 1970s. After spending six years in Los Angeles playing in different bar bands and trying to get a record deal, he eventually signed with TK records in Miami in 1978. After recording the songs for his first album, executives told Caldwell that they liked the album but thought it lacked a hit. Caldwell returned to the studio for two days and wrote What You Won't Do for Love. TK was primarily an R&B label that catered to African American audiences. Caldwell was white, so they kept his face off the album cover. When he toured with Natalie Cole to support the album, most of the audience was black and many were surprised that Caldwell was white.

Bobby Caldwell death: Cause of death

Caldwell died at his home in the Great Meadows section of Independence Township, New Jersey, on March 14, 2023. As per Regenerative Medicine LA, Caldwell's health had declined after suffering severe side effects from fluoroquinolone. His wife, Mary, revealed on his husband's official Twitter account, “Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been "FLOXED," and it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love."

According to Regenerative Medicine LA, floxing happens when the body suffers from mitochondrial damage and oxidative stress caused by an adverse effect from a "fluoroquinolone" antibiotic. Caldwell's condition ultimately affected his health as he suffered for over six years. Reports from multiple outlets also suggest that Bobby could not walk due to neuropathy and a ruptured tendon in his ankle.

Bobby Caldwell's death: Famous songs

Some of the famous songs written by Caldwell include:

Educated Girl for the movie, Back to School

Take Me, I’ll Follow You for the film, Mac and Me

Puerto Rico for the film, Salsa

Never Give Up for the film, Night of the Comet Some of his hit singles:

The House is Rockin

What You Won’t Do for Love

My Flame

Can’t Say Goodbye

Jamaica

All of My Love

I Give In

Miami Nights

Caldwell was well-known for his various albums like Stuck on You (1992), Where Is Love (1993), Soul Survivor (1996), and Blue Condition (1996), in which he emulated the style of Frank Sinatra and balanced it with R&B. As a songwriter, Bobby Caldwell wrote hits for the likes of Chicago, Boz Scaggs, Peter Cetera, Amy Grant, Neil Diamond, and Al Jarreau.

Bobby Caldwell death: Net worth and fortune that the singer left behind

Bobby began working as a member of a band in Miami at the age of 17 before moving to Los Angeles, and he is known for his versatility across genres such as R&B, intimate smooth jazz stylings, and big band songs. Bobby Caldwell’s first album came out years later in 1978. The Open Your Eyes singer's net worth was estimated to be around $8 million by CelebrityNetWorth.



