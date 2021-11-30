Bill Cosby slams “#MeToo mob” on wanting to overturn rape conviction

Not all’s well for Bill Cosby as he could soon be back in court fighting his longstanding case of sexual assault after it seems likely that his 2018 rape conviction can be overturned.

The comedian’s lawyers have lashed out at “#metoo mob” for their “pathetic last-ditch effort” by the Montgomery County’s District Attorney.

Bill Cosby was let go scot free in late June this year by Keystone State’s top court in a 10-year sentence for the 2004 rape of Andrea Constand.

Calling himself a political prisoner, the 84-year-old and legally blind Bill Cosby walked out of Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution at Phoenix on June 30. He was stripped off his sex offender label, much to the shock of the world.

More than 60 women have claimed that throughout his career, Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted them over the decades with a combination of pills and alcohol. This was the same combo on former Temple University employee Constand.