Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez reportedly signed a $5 million anti-cheating agreement

By all appearances, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez appear like a dreamy couple. Both are hot, look awesome together, and are extremely successful. But as per reports, cracks in Bennifer's seemingly perfect relationship are already showing. They reportedly might have concerns over the other having sex outside marriage. A report in Spanish publication Marca said that Lopez is not fond of Ben's sudden mood changes. She is also fearful that her husband will get bored of her and leave her. Further, the report said the two have signed an anti-cheating clause that is sure to set tongues wagging. It appears that to avoid any chance of infidelity in their marriage they have agreed on a clause as per which Ben will have to pay Jennifer $5 million if he cheats -- and vice versa.

It is like a defamation suit without any involvement of the courts.

One source close to Lopez told Marca, "She's trying to keep the things fresh and exciting. She doesn't want to divorce after a few weeks of marriage, and she's conscious about what people tell about them."

Ben and Jennifer had rekindled their old and lost romance, which led to Ben proposing to Jennifer. Their original relationship garnered a lot of buzz, though it lasted only for two years from 2002 to 2004. The 'Batman v Superman' star was earlier married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2008. Lopez, on the other hand, has been married three times before Affleck -- to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony.

Lopez and Affleck got legally married during a tiny wedding in Las Vegas on July 17. Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance.

