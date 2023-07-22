Barbie vs Oppenheimer: Here's how much both films have earned at the box office
It's Barbie and Oppenheimer week! The most-awaited movies of the year arrived at theatres worldwide together on July 21. The release of both films has been touted as the biggest box office clash fans have ever witnessed in recent years. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are doing great business across the world, but as it was expected, Greta Garwig's film is a step ahead of Nolan's atomic bomb thriller.
Garwig's film on the famous doll line has earned a whopping $22.3 million in Wednesday and Thursday box office previews. Meanwhile, Nolan's film made $10.5 million in previews, per Variety.
Both films are expected to attract a huge audience worldwide.
With the outstanding start, Margot Robbie's film has outperformed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 previews, which earned $17.5 million.
Huge box office expectations -
The release of Warner Bros. Barbie and Universal’s Oppenheimer has been seen as the biggest week post-pandemic. As per the early estimates, Margot Robbie's film is expected to earn more than $ 100 million in the first three days of its release. Many reports are suggesting that it may earn more than $ 150 million.
Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy’s star-studded thriller will take the second spot, with estimates suggesting that the movie is eyeing $77 million.
million in the first three days, per Deadline.
If we look at the critics' reaction, Nolan's Oppenheimer is the winner. The film garnered a 92 percent score on the review aggregation platform, Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, Greta Gerwig's film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has garnered an impressive 89 percent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
What is Barbie all about?
Directed by Greta, the movie follows the story of Barbie and Ken, who are expelled from Barbie Land due to their imperfections, and together they will explore the real world. The movie is co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach.
WION's review on Barbie: Film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''I would still say that the film very smartly shows how society is and humanises the iconic doll. For decades Barbie has been one of the most popular toys for young girls, setting unrealistic standards of beauty. Sure, Mattel has reinvented the doll and made every girl believe that they can be whatever they want to be - just like their favourite doll, but the narrative of everything being overtly perfect has also done damage to several. Greta, in that sense, spins the narrative and adds a layer of cynicism to Barbie land to show how things are in real. Flawed, depressed, and definitely not perfect- even though the plastic remains constant.'' Read the full review here:
More about Oppenheimer:
Oppenheimer is based on the biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who is known as the "father of the atomic bomb," The film is dark, thrilling, and serious.
The movie also stars Cillian Murphy as Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as the wife of Murphy and biologist Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as director of the Manhattan Project General Leslie Groves Jr., Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission, and Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock. Jr. Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, the founding commissioner of the US Atomic Energy Commission
WION's review on Oppenheimer: Film critic Kshitij Mohan Rawat writes, ''As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies. Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close.'' Read the full review here:
