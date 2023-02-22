Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun call off engagement. Here's why

Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has called off her engagement with American rapper Mod Sun, reported TMZ. As per the sources who spoke to the publication, the two had tried to make things work of late and were "on and off" for quite some time. Not only are they going to marry, they are also not together as a couple. The reason for the separation is not known yet, though he report said it is not cheating. However, Mod Sun's representative denied the split. "They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him," they told TMZ.

The two had engaged in March, 2022 in Paris. They were last seen together in public during the Grammy Awards ceremony in February.

Lavigne is known for a mix of punk rock, pop, and power ballads in her music, with lyrics often centered around teenage rebellion and angst. Born on September 27, 1984, in Belleville, Ontario, Lavigne grew up in a small town and began singing at a young age, taking part in local talent contests and church choirs.

In addition to her music career, Lavigne has also ventured into acting, appearing in several films and television shows.

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, is known for his unique blend of alternative hip-hop, pop-punk, and rock music. He was born on March 10, 1987, in Bloomington, Minnesota, and grew up in a musical family. He began playing drums at a young age and started writing and performing his own music in his late teens.

His music is characterised by his upbeat, positive lyrics and catchy melodies, often drawing inspiration from his own life experiences and personal struggles.

