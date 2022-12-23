'Avatar The Way of Water' reaches another major box office milestone

James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' may have opened below expectations but it still has had a flying start at the box office. After a week of its release, the film has managed to cross the $600 million mark worldwide. At the time of writing, it has grossed $610 million (as per Box Office Mojo). That's not bad for a film that is a sequel to 'Avatar', a film that released 13 years ago. Clearly, Cameron's magic endures. And with the strong legs that his film inevitably will end up having and lack of notable competition for at least a couple more months, 'The Way of Water' should have smooth sailing. It has an astronomical budget of $350 to 460 million, so it does need those dollars.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles.

Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.

Wion's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls."