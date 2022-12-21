'Avatar 2' box office: James Cameron film helps Disney cross $4 billion in 2022

When James Cameron releases a movie, the world pays attention. And things are no different with his latest 'Avatar The Way of Water'. A sequel to 2009's science fiction epic 'Avatar', the film has been in theatres only since last Friday and is already nearing $500 million. The film, like any big Christmas release, is expected to have long legs that should help it sail through unruffled waters for at least a couple more months. This is what happened with the last two (before 'The Way of Water', that is) Cameron films: 'Avatar' and 'Titanic'. Their opening weekend haul was nothing to write home about, but they continued to earn decent money week after week, eventually ruling the list of all-time worldwide earners in their respective eras.

Now, it has come to light that 'The Way of Water' has helped The Walt Disney Studios cross the $4 billion mark. In November, the House of Mouse crossed the $3 billion mark, thanks mainly to 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'. In case you didn't know, the 'Avatar' franchise was earlier owned by 20th Century Fox, which was acquired by Disney.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise the respective roles of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald also return in their roles. Sigourney Weaver also returns, but in a different role. Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, and Jemaine Clement join the franchise with this film.

Wion's review of the film read, "Basically, I have the same complaints with ‘The Way of Water’ that I had with the original ‘Avatar’. No one in their right mind would take exception to his vision, but beneath all that eye-candy, the film has a painfully conventional story involving conventional characters told in a traditional Cameron way. The director has never been an impressive deviser of complex, gripping plots and characters beyond surface level. He does have the uncanny ability to build exciting narratives around action set pieces, and 'The Way of Water' is no exception. 'The Way of Water' is, in effect, a typical Cameron movie with all its glories and downfalls."