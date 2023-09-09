Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis rallied for leniency in Danny Masterson's sentencing

In the recent criminal case involving actor Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for sexual assault, notable figures from the entertainment industry, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, former co-stars of Masterson's in the popular TV series That '70s Show, submitted character reference letters to the court. These letters, dated between July and August, advocated for leniency in Masterson's sentencing and emphasised his commitment to discouraging drug use.

Ashton Kutcher's letter

Kutcher referred to Masterson as a "role model" with "exceptional character" in his character reference letter. He credited Masterson with helping him stay away from the drug culture often associated with the entertainment industry. According to him, Masterson consistently advised against forming connections with individuals involved in drug use.

Mila Kunis' Letter

Mila Kunis described Masterson as an "exceptional older brother figure" who had inspired her and others to prioritize a drug-free lifestyle. Kunis commended Masterson's unwavering dedication to promoting responsible choices within the entertainment world.

Support from other 'That '70s Show' cast members

Other co-stars from That '70s Show, including Kurtwood Smith, Debra Rupp, and David Trainer, echoed similar sentiments in their character reference letters. They emphasized that the cast had collectively decided to abstain from drug use during their time working on the show, largely due to Masterson's leadership and influence.

What led to Danny Masterson's sentencing?

Masterson's use of drugs to incapacitate his accusers played a crucial role in the criminal case against him. The victims testified that they had been offered drinks by Masterson, which quickly left them feeling intoxicated. Unlike the first trial, prosecutors were allowed to directly argue that Masterson had drugged his accusers, a development that may have contributed to his conviction in the retrial.

