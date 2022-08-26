'Aquaman 2' director James Wan opens up about film's delay, shares concept art

James Wan has spoken about the delay in the release of his upcoming superhero movie 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. The Jason Momoa-led DC movie was earlier set to be released on March 17, 2023. Now, it will now be released on December 25, 2023. The move is a result of the ongoing restructuring going on in Warner Bros Discovery, a new company that came into existence after a merger between Warner Bros and Discovery. The boss of the company David Zaslav has earlier said that the DC movie property is one of his top priorities and also announced a 10-year plan for the DC film universe.

Wan, while sharing the new release date on his Instagram account, shared concept art images from the movie and said, "I'm a bit superstitious and I love that it's a December release like the first one! Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we're creating, and I need the time to do it right. These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven't even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can't wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer ;)"

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' continues the story of Momoa's titular half-human and half-Atlantean superhero, whose real name is Arthur Curry, after the events of 2018's 'Aquaman'. In the first movie, the superhero came into conflict with his half-brother and the reigning king of the underwater kingdom Atlantis, who wanted to wage war on the surface world. The also featured Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman and became the most successful DC movie to date in terms of box office returns, grossing $1.148 billion on a budget of around $160 million.

Apart from Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidman also return for the sequel.

Ben Affleck will also reprise the role of Batman / Bruce Wayne in the movie. Momoa has confirmed the same earlier in a video he shared on his Instagram profile.