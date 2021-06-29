Antonio Banderas to play Italian crime reporter Mario Spezi in ‘Monster of Florence’

Hollywood star Antonio Banderas will return to TV to essay the role of Italian crime reporter Mario Spezi. He will feature in ‘The Monster of Florence’, a limited series adaptation of the best-selling true-crime novel from 2008.

The reporter in real life, Mario Spezi co-wrote ‘The Monster of Florence: A True Story’ with American fiction writer Douglas Preston. It details their investigation into a notorious series of murders in Italy from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. The two writers became part of the story when Italian prosecutors began to suspect them of being behind the killings. Dwayne Johnson, Chris Morgan collaborate for holiday movie ‘Red One’

The limited series adaptation of the 2008 book will have Danish writers/directors Nikolaj Arcel and Anders Thomas Jensen adapt it for TV. It will be a six-part limited series.

Arcel will also direct. Antonio Banderas and his agent, Emanuel Nunez, will executive produce.

‘The Monster of Florence’ is set to shoot on location in Florence, Sardinia and Tuscany.

