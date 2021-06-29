Dwayne Johnson, Chris Morgan collaborate for holiday movie ‘Red One’

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in Amazon Studios’ holiday film ‘Red One’. It will be a unique Christmas-themed feature project that Dwayne will be a part of along with his Seven Bucks Productions.

The feature project will be written by Chris Morgan, the ‘Fast and Furious’ scribe who worked with Dwayne Johnson on four films from the franchise. They worked also on ‘Hobbs & Shaw’.

‘Red One’ will be based on an original story by Hiram Garcia, Seven Bucks’ president of production.

Details are being kept under wraps but Red One is described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre,” according to the announcement Amazon made Monday.

Dwayne Johnson is to star and produce the feature with Seven Bucks’ Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Morgan will also produce. No director is attached.

The film aims to shoot in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.