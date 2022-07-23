Angelina Jolie wins legal battle against ex-husband Brad Pitt over French winery

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie and her former partner Brad Pitt were embroiled in a highly emotional war over their mutually-bought Chateau Miraval winery. And as per the latest reports, the legal battle has come to a conclusion with a judge ruling in favour of Angelina and against Brad.

The former couple Brad and Angelina had purchased the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008. The estimated value of the property at the time was $28.3 million. Since they had agreed not to sell their interests in the company and Angelina went on to sell her share of the French estate to liquor giant Stoli after her separation with the actor, Brad sued her. Now, as per Page Six, Angelina’s legal team has subpoenaed documents from Brad as well as his company and his business manager on July 22.

Despite the actor's legal team fighting tooth and nail to have the courts deny Angelina’s request for any papers and correspondence, a LA judge said that Brad and his partners must turn over all the documents to Angelina’s team.

Even if Brad wished to appeal, the judge stated that they cannot wait until that appeal decision is out. The Page Six report also claimed that Brad had turned down an offer to sell the French estate to the Stoli Group even when he was married to Angelina.

Sources close to the actress' business operation told the publication that Brad is just letting his anger get in the way of common business sense. "Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business. They have top-notch marketing and distribution,” the sources said. “He just can’t see past his hatred of Jolie.”

Also read: Pics of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Paris honeymoon stand as testimony of their unconditional love

The couple met on the sets of 'Mr and Mrs Smith' in 2003. Brangelina confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together nearly three months after the actor finalised his divorce from his former wife Jennifer Aniston.

In 2014, the couple tied the knot at their Chateau Miraval in France, with all six of their children involved in the ceremony.

Angelina filed for divorce in 2016 citing irreconcilable differences.