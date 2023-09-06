Andy to make a comeback in Toy Story 5? Here's what we know

Fans of the Toy Story franchise are abuzz with rumours about the fifth installment, with one pressing question: Will Andy, the original owner of the iconic toy characters, make a comeback? Toy Story, a cornerstone of Pixar's success, has delivered four successful films and various TV series. While Lightyear in 2022 explored Buzz Lightyear's origins, fans are curious about the original gang.

The first Toy Story introduced us to the toys' bond with their owner, Andy. Toy Story 3 marked a turning point as Andy prepared for college and gave his toys to Bonnie. Many thought this concluded Andy's role.

But speculation suggests a fully grown-up Andy may indeed return in Toy Story 5, with potential involvement from his family. The exact role of Andy and his family remains uncertain, leaving fans wondering about potential storylines.

Another unresolved thread is Woody's decision to become a "lost toy" with Bo Peep, leaving his friends behind. How Woody might reunite with the gang is a mystery.

Disney has not officially commented on these reports, as they typically keep project details under wraps. Fans await an official announcement to confirm Andy's return in Toy Story 5.

What is the Toy Story franchise all about?

The Toy Story franchise primarily revolves around the adventures of a group of toys who come to life when humans are not present. The central theme of the franchise is the relationships between these toys and their owners. It explores themes like friendship, loyalty, growth, and adaptation to changes in their owners' lives. The main characters, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear, face various challenges while maintaining their deep bonds.

Memorable villains add conflict to the narratives, while humour and emotional depth make these films appealing to both children and adults. The franchise is also known for its pioneering use of computer-generated animation technology through the first film, which was the first fully 3D animated film.



