Andy Cohen to host 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' special reunion

Andy Cohen is all set to host a 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' reunion special, which will air after the series finale of the hit reality show.



The producer revealed the news on Wednesday on his Twitter account. By sharing a post featuring him doing a facetime with Kardashian/Jenner clan-Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, all sitting together.



''The ultimate FaceTime to announce the ULTIMATE #KUWTKReunion hosted by me! Which moment from all 20 Seasons of @kuwtk on @eentertainment do you want to see the family discuss? I'm all ears'', he wrote along with the video.

In another tweet, Andy urged fans to tweet questions for the reunion, “It’s the ultimate family reunion covering 20 years of the Kardashians – and nothing is off limits! tweet questions for Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall & Scott using the hashtag #KUWTKReunion.”



As per the source, the reunion has not been filmed yet, and the premiere date for the reunion episode has not been set yet.



The famous show will come to an end after 20 seasons on E! later this spring. In September 2020, Kim was the first to announce that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last of the long-running series. The show, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007 and turned the family into global celebrities with a huge business empire.



After the upcoming season, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be heading to OTT platform Hulu under a new deal. Details about the new project have not been disclosed.