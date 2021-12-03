Ali Fazal joins Gerard Butler in Ric Roman Waugh’s action thriller 'Kandahar'

After a successful stint in Hollywood production 'Victoria and Abdul', Indian actor Ali Fazal has bagged one of the leads in Kenneth Brannagh’s upcoming film 'Death On The Nile' but that's not news.

Now, the actor has grabbed another Hollywood flick. An action thriller, the film stars Gerard Butler who will be seen collaborating with Ali Fazal. The film is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously directed films including 'Angel Has Fallen', 'Felon', 'Greenland' and his upcoming Film with JK Simmons 'National Champions among others.

The film is helmed by Waugh based on the screenplay he developed with former military intelligence officer Mitchell LaFortune. The story is based on Mitchell's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

The film’s shoot is expected to begin soon in Saudi Arabia.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Thunder Road Films, the producers of the 'John Wick' and 'Sicario', G-BASE and Capstone Group.

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal's forthcoming Hollywood release 'Death on the Nile' is set to release in Feb, 2022. The film also stars Gal Gadot.