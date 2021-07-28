Alexa Swinton joins 'Sex and the City' reboot for HBO Max

‘And Just Like That’ Tilda Swinton has joined ‘Sex and the City’ reboot planned for HBO Max.

The actress was spotted shooting for the project in New York tin the role of Rose Goldenblatt. She was seen this weekend alongside Kristin Davis and Evan Handler, who play Rose’s doting parents, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and her husband Harry.

Newcomer Cathy Ang was also on set and is believed to be portraying the Goldenblatt’s eldest daughter Lily.

There was also some celebration outside the Manhattan School for Music which featured Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Mario Cantone.



‘And Just Like That’ will feature a new chapter in the lives of all characters of ‘Sex and the City’ reboot. The main trio of Carrie (Parker), Miranda, and Charlotte will navigate the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

It will be divided into 10 episodes.

The reboot will also have cast members -- Chris Noth, Sara Ramirez, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, and Karen Pittman.