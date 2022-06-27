Alec Baldwin to interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live tomorrow

Actor Alec Baldwin announced that he will interview controversial director Woody Allen live on his Instagram account this Tuesday at 10.30 a.m. EST. "This coming Tuesday, the 28th, I’m going to be doing an Instagram Live with," Baldwin's voice fades away. He then displays the cover and back of Woody Allen’s recently launched book of short humour and then speaks softly into the camera, "Woody Allen."

The director faced severe backlash after Dylan Farrow, his adopted daughter, accused him of sexually abusing her in her childhood. The allegation was recently revived with the 2021 release of the HBO docuseries 'Allen v. Farrow,’ in which his daughter Dylan and her mother Mia Farrow extensively recounted the claims they first brought up in 1992.

Baldwin posted a video on his Instagram handle and continued to say: "I love you, Woody. Instagram, I’m with Woody, Tuesday, 10:30. Be there." The actor made the interview announcement on Sunday night.

His post read: "Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue."

Baldwin and Allen have worked in multiple films together, such as 'Alice' in 1990, 'To Rome with Love' in 2012 and the 2013 film 'Blue Jasmine'.

In an unreleased home filmed video of 7-year-old Farrow, she can be seen talking about the alleged sexual attack soon after it happened, which has been included in ‘Allen v. Farrow’ docuseries. During the # MeToo movement, Amazon Studios cancelled Allen's 2019 project, ‘A Rainy Day in New York’, with Hachette Book Group refusing to publish his memoir.

In a statement following the airing of the docuseries, Allen refuted the accusations and called them "untrue and disgraceful"

Alec Baldwin, too, recently got embroiled in controversy, when on the sets of the film ‘Rust’ in October last year, the actor held a ‘prop firearm’ that shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins resulting in her death. The incident also injured director Joel Souza. The investigation into the matter is ongoing by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, on the other hand, a wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the Hutchins’ family against Baldwin, seven producers and other members from the crew of ‘Rust.’