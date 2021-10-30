Alec Baldwin spotted shopping in Vermont amid ‘Rust’ shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin was spotted with his family in Vermont a week after he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he fired a prop gun during the shooting of the movie 'Rust'. The actor also injured director Joel Souza who was later discharged from the hospital.

Baldwin looked sombre as he was out for clothes shopping in the small town of Manchester, Vermont. Keeping a low profile, Baldwin was wearing a normal shirt with dark pants and was seen wearing a blue mask over his face, as he carried a brown paper bag while exiting the store.

The 63-year-old actor had also shaved off the heavy beard.



Previously, Baldwin was also spotted in Manchester Center, a small town in Vermont, collecting food from a shop alongside his wife Hilaria Baldwin and their six children.





Baldwin previously revealed that he is ''cooperating" with the police investigation into the shooting and had been in contact with Hutchins' family.

Meanwhile, ‘Rust’ armourer opened up on the matter and said, she has 'no idea' where the live rounds came from. “Safety is Hannah’s number on priority on set,” said attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence in a statement released for their client.





“Ultimately this set would never have been compromised if live ammo were not introduced. Hannah has no idea where the live rounds came from. Hannah still, to this day, has never had an accidental discharge,'' her lawyers claim.

Earlier, it was revealed that the prop gun had a live bullet that was fired during the shooting. Now, it has emerged that assistant director Dave Hall, who did not know there were live rounds in the gun, had handed the firearm to Alec, and yelled, "Cold gun!", as per court documents.



The remark suggested the gun was safe to use and did not have live rounds. But, when the actor fired the gun, a live round hit Hutchins in the chest and wounded Souza who was nearby.