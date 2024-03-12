Al Pacino defends his brief Best Picture announcement: Producers asked me to...

Hollywood actor Al Pacino started a whole controversy after he omitted names of Best Picture nominees while announcing the winner at the 96th Academy Awards. It was the last winner announcement of the ceremony when Al was called onto the stage but kept the announcement a tad too short.

Al walked on the stage and without mentioning names of the nine other nominees as there 10 that made it to the final list, revealed that it was Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer that had won in the category. Since it was so short, people were left confused whether there was more coming or if that was it.

Here is how Al Pacino made the Best Picture announcement

“This is the time for the last award of the evening, and it’s my honor to present it. Ten wonderfilm films were nominated, but only one will take the award for Best Picture. And I have to go to the envelope for that, and I will. Here it comes. And my eyes see Oppenheimer,” he had said.

Addressing the controversy, Al Pacino gave a statement via his reps. He said, “There seems to be some controversy about my not mentioning every film by name last night before announcing the best picture award.”

This is how he defended his brief announcement

“I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them, rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony. I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”