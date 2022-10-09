After officially calling off divorce, Sylvester Stallone spotted on date with wife Jennifer Flavin

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are no longer considering filing for divorce as the two have reconciled and are very happy together. According to reports, the pair filed a notice for voluntary dismissal in Palm Beach County on Friday, which means that they will no longer take their divorce proceedings further.

Page 6 confirmed from their sources that the couple has filed for dismissal and "are together and very happy".

Meanwhile, photos of the two enjoying a lovely dinner in NYC with close friends are doing rounds on social media. The two walked hand-in-hand as they made their way out of The Polo Bar in Manhattan. Smiling from ear to ear, they didn't try to hide that they are back together. Check out the now-viral photos below.

Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin enjoy a date in NYC as divorce is reportedly dismissed - Fox News https://t.co/E1CfIcLKVA pic.twitter.com/lS0o8EVLI8 — Steven Benke (@stevebenke) October 8, 2022

Their brief split lasted only for a month. Jennifer Flavin had filed for divorce on August 19, stating in court documents that their 25-year marriage was "irretrievably broken".

Also read: Dwayne Johnson won't run for 2024 US presidential run: It's off the table

Stallone and Flavin appeared to be moving forward with the dissolution of his marriage through their actions. While the 'Rocky' actor covered up two tattoos that he got in honour of Flavin, she was spotted without her wedding ring on her finger.

However, things quickly changed and they decided to reconcile. "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," Stallone's spokesperson previously told Page Six.

The couple took wedding vows in 1997. They share three daughters - Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 26.