After Johnny Depp, Amber Heard returns to acting with this supernatural thriller

After Johnny Depp, now it is his ex-wife Amber Heard's return to the big screen after a hiatus. Her upcoming film In the Fire will premiere at the 69th Taormina Film Festival in Italy, which will be held from June 23 to July 1. Heard will join Conor Allyn and co-star Eduardo Noriego for the premiere. This news comes a little more than a month after Depp made his grand comeback to the world of cinema with the premiere of his film Jeanne du Barry. The historical drama, directed by and starring Maïwenn, opened the Cannes Film Festival this year. What is In the Fire all about? In the Fire is described as a supernatural thriller featuring Heard as a trailblazing psychiatrist in an era when psychiatry is not widely recognised. The story takes place in 1899 and revolves around a 38-year-old American psychiatrist who travels to a prosperous farm in Colombia to address the case of a troubled child.

As the accusations of the child being possessed by the devil grow stronger, the psychiatrist attempts to analyse the child's psyche. However, as ominous events escalate, her efforts to heal him turn into a desperate race to protect the boy from the wrath of the townspeople and potentially from his own inner demons. Is Amber Heard in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom? Indeed, she is. Contrary to reports and rumours, Heard is very much present in Jason Momoa-starrer sequel to 2018's Aquaman. After she lost the defamation lawsuit filed by Depp, it was reported that she was axed from the movie. Even Heard herself had said during the court proceedings that she may be out of the DC movie. "They released me from my contract. And I fought to stay in it, and they kept me in it. I just don't know how much I'm in, actually, of the final cut," she said.

But a trailer for the movie was screened at the recent CinemaCon event, and those who saw it reported that her character Mera was very much a part of the movie and appears in the trailer. So Heard fans do not have to make do with just In the Fire. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial of last year gained headlines not just because of the amount of celebrity involved, but also because of the dirty details of the contentious marriage that came to light. The trial was also televised, which led to clips being lifted by respective fans of Depp and Heard (but predominantly Depp) and given funky edits on social media sites like Tiktok. The result was a lot of trivialising of what should have been considered a serious issue.

Depp was the winner of the trial, which was held at Fairfax, Virginia. He had sued Heard for an op-ed she had penned for the Washington Post titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change". While she had not named him, Depp filed for defamation anyway.

The trial ended with Depp being awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages as well for being "defamed" by Heard's lawyer who had accused her of creating a hoax. Heard has repeatedly accused Depp of physical and mental violence, which Depp has denied.

