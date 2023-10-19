Adele reveals she was ‘borderline alcoholic’ and has quit drinking

Adele has quit drinking. Discussing how she is treading on the path to sobriety, Adele revealed at a Las Vegas concert that she quit drinking.

Adele said, "You know, I stopped drinking quite a long time ago… it feels like forever. Maybe like three and a half months ago?"

"It's boring. Oh my God, it's boring," she said. "I mean, I was literally borderline alcoholic for quite a lot of my twenties. I miss it so much, I cut out caffeine, so enjoy your whiskey sour, I'm very, very jealous."

This isn't the first time that Adele has spoken about drinking and sobriety. During her One Night Only TV special in 2021, Adele told Oprah Winfrey that she had quit drinking. At the time, she said, "I stopped drinking. That's one great way of really sort of getting to know yourself, is just drinking water and being sober as anything."

Later in 2021, Adele said, "I've always had a very close relationship with alcohol. I was always very fascinated by alcohol. It's what kept my dad from me. So I always wanted to know what was so great about it."

