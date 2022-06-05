Actor James Marsden to return in 'Westworld' season 4 

In its fourth season, the popular American series 'Westworld' is bringing back a character who hasn't been seen in a while. On Saturday, actor James Marsden made a surprise appearance at the end of the HBO show's ATX TV Festival panel. Teddy Flood, his character, will return in the show's fourth season, which will premiere on June 26.

The poster for Season 4 was released by HBO during its headlining ATX TV festival closing night event. Marsden joined the stage in Austin alongside fellow cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Angela Sarafyan, and Aurora Perrineau, as well as co-creator and executive producer Lisa Joy, where they discussed things relating to the upcoming season.

Marsden’s last appearance in ‘Westworld’ was at the end of season two in 2018, where his character, anxious Teddy, reveals that Dolores has transformed his programming and kills himself before her. By far, no other details about the show have been revealed.

Also Read: Legacy in danger? Crackdown on Elvis-themed weddings sparks outrage in US

Based on Crichton’s 1973 film of the same name, ‘Westworld’, the Emmy-winning series is a dystopian sci-fi drama. It's a dark odyssey about the emergence of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new life on Earth. It is set in a technologically advanced amusement park where human-like robot hosts are trained to meet the whims and desires of each high-paying client. ‘Westworld’ is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in collaboration with Warner Bros.