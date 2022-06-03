Legacy in danger? Crackdown on Elvis-themed weddings sparks outrage in US  

In US, Elvis-themed weddings are a rage. Numerous people throng wedding chapels to get hitched in the stylish nuptials where an Elvis impersonator is present. But it seems it may not be possible anymore as the company, which holds the rights to Presley's likeness, has cracked down on these chapels. It has led to outrage in Las Vegas. In 2013, the firm, Authentic Brands Group, bought a controlling stake in the estate of Elvis Presley. The cease-and-desist letters were sent by this firm last month to companies, who were offering these weddings, media reports said.

The move seems to have attracted harsh reaction from chapel owners, Elvis impersonators and even Las Vegas mayor. "Elvis Presley long called Las Vegas his home and his name has become synonymous with Las Vegas weddings. The Vegas Wedding Chamber shares a concern that many of our chapels and impersonators livelihoods are being targeted, especially as many are still trying to recover financially from the hurdles we all endured with Covid shutdowns," Jason Whaley, president, Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce, told AFP.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

On Thursday, the Authentic Brands Group apologised for the approach and said it is committed to protect Presley's legacy. In a statement to AFP, the company, said, "We are sorry that recent communication with a small number of Las Vegas-based chapels caused confusion and concern. That was never our intention. We are working with the chapels to ensure that the usage of Elvis' name, image and likeness are in keeping with his legacy. From tribute artists and impersonators to chapels and fan clubs, each and every one of these groups help to keep Elvis relevant for new generations of fans."

The ABG also seems to be offering chapels financial "partnerships". It is offering annual licensing deals to let them continue with Elvis-themed weddings, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported, a day earlier. "That is their solution, to pay $20,000 a year to do what we've been doing for the past nine years. This was not on the table a few days ago. Frankly, I think this thing going to the public has changed their minds," said Kayla Collins, co-owner, Las Vegas Elvis Wedding Chapel.

(With inputs from agencies)