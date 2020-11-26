Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable as killer next-door Bob Biswas; see pics

Abhishek Bachchan looks unrecognisable as she shoots for his upcoming film as killer next-door, Bob Biswas.

Spotted in Kolkata this week, Abhishek is shooting the film with Chitrangada Singh.

In pictures that have surfaced from the sets, Abhishek looks much different from his usual stylish self. Wearing a wig that we saw Bob Biswas wearing in hit film ‘Kahaani’, Abhishek is seen wearing large glasses and is dressed in blue shirt and dark pants.

Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh resume the shooting for #BobBiswas in Kolkata... The Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh production, directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, will be wrapped up by December 7... Some pics from the sets! pic.twitter.com/WRkFvRLPad — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) November 26, 2020

Earlier, Chitrangada had shared a picture of herself preparing for the shoot. “On set .. face paint on ! Yayy #bobbiswas #boundscript #cityofjoy #happytobebackatwork,” she wrote.

Talking more about resuming work, Chitrangda said, “It really felt good to be back on the sets after a gap of 8 months. I’m glad to be back. We’ve been following all the necessary precautions and maintaining social distancing because the virus is still there and we all need to be careful. It does feel a bit different with only limited people allowed on sets now, but that is how the new normal is and slowly everyone will get used to it.”

Earlier this week, even Abhishek had announced that the shoot has resumed on the movie. “#BackToBeingBob Stay safe everyone. Travel safe. #maskon keep your mask on. #shotoniphone12promax,” he had written in an Instagram post.

‘Bob Biswas’ is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna Ghosh. It tells the back story of gun-for-hire Bob Biswas, played by Saswata Chatterjee in Sujoy’s ‘Kahaani’.