10 years of Thor The Dark World: Was it really that bad?

As Thor: The Dark World turns 10, it's time to address the elephant in the room — was it really that bad? Well, brace yourself for a resounding "yes." While some may try to repackage this film as a misunderstood masterpiece, let's be honest, it's nothing like that. And for those who think otherwise, I'm here to remind you of why The Dark World deserves its place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's hall of infamy.

Before we delve into the nitty-gritty of the film's shortcomings, let's briefly recap the plot for those who may have tried to suppress their memories of this movie. In Thor: The Dark World, we revisit the Nine Worlds, each ruled by Asgardians, who are essentially pseudo-Viking proto-fascist hereditary-monarchical beings.. The plot revolves around the Dark Elves, led by a barely recognisable Christopher Eccleston, sporting inch-thick death-pale facial prosthetics and a mane of long, braided blond hair that's more reminiscent of a budget Julian Assange impersonation than a formidable antagonist. Their quest for a mysterious energy source called the Aether becomes the catalyst for all the cosmic chaos. Now, let's dissect some of the glaring issues that make this film truly cringe-worthy.

The Dark World boasts of a story that's more tangled than a ball of Christmas lights forgotten in the attic. The Aether's nature and purpose remain as clear as cranberry juice poured into water. It is, at best bewildering and frustrating. At worst, it's a baffling concoction that even the great minds of Asgard would struggle to decipher. Throughout the film, we are bombarded with inexplicable plot devices that feel more like lazy writing than clever twists.

Whenever things start to get tough for our heroes, the movie pulls a metaphorical get-out-of-jail-free card. You think Loki's dead? Nope, he's not. You believe there's no way out of Asgard? Well, there's this secret exit that we forgot to tell you earlier. The film's attempts at plot twists fall flat, leaving you with a sinking feeling of plot leakage and a franchise more interested in protecting its marketable characters.

The romantic subplot between Chris Hemsworth's Thor and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is about as electric as a wet fuse. Their chemistry is so lacklustre that it borders on the embarrassing, making it extra-hard to invest in their relationship. That shouldn't have been the case.

Apart from everything else, at over two hours long, The Dark World also overstays its welcome. The film's pacing feels sluggish at times, making it an absolute chore to sit through. The comedic moments aimed at lightening the mood often fall flat, leaving the audience with a sense of cringe rather than laughter.

While we love a good superhero movie, we also appreciate a little emotional investment. However, in this film, it seems that only the non-marketable characters like Rene Russo's Frigga are expendable, which drains the stakes from the story.