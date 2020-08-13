Sony Pictures to host drive-in screenings of classic titles 'Ghostbusters', 'Karate Kid'

As most cinemas continue to remain shut across The United States, Sony Pictures now plans on starting runs of its classic films in a socially-distant drive-in setup. These films include titles like ‘The Karate Kid’, ‘Ghostbusters’ among others.

The screening will start this weekend in a studio lot in Culver City.

It will be a makeshift drive-in in the parking lot of the historic studio lot.

Executive produced by Selena Gomez, romantic comedy ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ will also get a screening. The film is also planned to get a theatrical release post pandemic.

Sony Pictures' drive-in movies will screen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. There is permission for 75 cars in the lot with a price admission of $30 per car.

