Sony Pictures to host drive-in screenings of classic titles 'Ghostbusters', 'Karate Kid'

A still from the 'Ghostbusters' film. Photograph:( Twitter )
Sony Pictures' drive-in movies will screen on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. There is permission for 75 cars in the lot with a price admission of $30 per car.
As most cinemas continue to remain shut across The United States, Sony Pictures now plans on starting runs of its classic films in a socially-distant drive-in setup. These films include titles like ‘The Karate Kid’, ‘Ghostbusters’ among others.
The screening will start this weekend in a studio lot in Culver City.
It will be a makeshift drive-in in the parking lot of the historic studio lot.
Executive produced by Selena Gomez, romantic comedy ‘The Broken Hearts Gallery’ will also get a screening. The film is also planned to get a theatrical release post pandemic.
