In pics: Bradley Cooper sports a retro look in Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age movie

Other crew members were spotted wearing masks and shields on set to curb the spread of coronavirus
Bradley Cooper will surely take you back to the '70s with his new coming-of-age movie by Paul Thomas Anderson. 'A Star is Born' director-actor's new look is being compared with the movie mogul Jon Peters.
Cooper was spotted filming the movie, where he was decked up in 70's outfit that included a loose-fitting white shirt and white cotton trousers with long beard and hair which he accessorized with a silver medallion necklace.
#BradleyCooper está trabalhando em seu novo filme! O ator passou a tarde filmando seu próximo filme no sábado (29) em Encino, Califórnia. Bradley parece ter saído dos anos 70 usando uma peruca, camisa branca e calças com um colar de medalhão de prata enquanto filmava o novo filme dirigido por Paul Thomas Anderson. No momento, muito pouco se sabe sobre o filme, exceto que ele se passa em San Fernando Valley, em Los Angeles, na década de 1970 e é centrado em um estudante do ensino médio que também é ator mirim. Os fãs notaram que Bradley está se vestido exatamente como Jon Peters, que é famoso produtor de Hollywood e ex-cabeleireiro. (📸 BACKGRID USA)
Not much information about the film has been released but it seems currently, Cooper is the only star attached to the project . The movie has been set in LA's San Fernando Valley and centers on a high school student who is also a child actor.
Meanwhile, Cooper is also working on Leonard Bernstein's biopic for Netflix.