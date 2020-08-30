In pics: Bradley Cooper sports a retro look in Paul Thomas Anderson's coming-of-age movie

Bradley Cooper will surely take you back to the '70s with his new coming-of-age movie by Paul Thomas Anderson. 'A Star is Born' director-actor's new look is being compared with the movie mogul Jon Peters.

Cooper was spotted filming the movie, where he was decked up in 70's outfit that included a loose-fitting white shirt and white cotton trousers with long beard and hair which he accessorized with a silver medallion necklace.

Not much information about the film has been released but it seems currently, Cooper is the only star attached to the project . The movie has been set in LA's San Fernando Valley and centers on a high school student who is also a child actor.



Other crew members were spotted wearing masks and shields on set to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Cooper is also working on Leonard Bernstein's biopic for Netflix.