Hollywood star Clint Eastwood sues brands for using his name to sell products

Clint Eastwood just filed a pair of lawsuits against CBD retailers for using his name to promote their products online.

He has also filed complaints in California federal court on alleged fabricated news articles to the use of metadata.

The complaint reads, "This action arises from an online scam that uses a false, defamatory, and wholly fabricated 'news article' about Mr. Eastwood to promote and sell cannabidiol ('CBD') products. Under the headline 'Big Pharma In Outrage Over Clint Eastwood’s CBD: [Name of CBD Product] - He Fires Back With This!', the fraudulent 'article' prominently features photographs of Mr. Eastwood and references a fabricated interview with Mr. Eastwood in which he touts his purported line of CBD products. In truth, Mr. Eastwood has no connection of any kind whatsoever to any CBD products and never gave such an interview."

In another lawsuit, he has alleged that Norok Innovation, Natural Stress Solutions and Mabsut Life US Corp. are allegedly luring Google searchers to websites.

"By using Mr. Eastwood’s name in hidden metatags, Defendants have figuratively posted a sign with Mr. Eastwood’s trademark in front of their online store to attract consumers and caused the consuming public to believe that Mr. Eastwood is associated with and/or endorsed the CBD Online marketplace Defendants’ CBD products, when no such association actually exists," states the complaint.

Before this too, Clint Eastwood has repeatedly gone to court throughout his career to protect his name and image. The actor-director has won a jury trial against the National Enquirer in the 1990s. He's also attained settlements like the one time when a furniture maker thought it'd be a good idea to sell ottomans and chairs named "Clint" and "Eastwood."

Last year, Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres too objected to fake media sites featuring comments and endorsements.