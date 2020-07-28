Here's when you can watch theatrical release of Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' in different countries

Christopher Nolan’s film ‘Tenet’ is likely to reach its fans sooner than imagined as makers reveal release dates -- that differ for different countries.

‘Tenet’ will first open in more than 70 countries starting on August 26 followed by US cities starting September 3.

This news comes after Warner Bros., said that they were shelving a traditional release for the film amid coronavirus pandemic and that it could no longer wait for a global day-and-date release.

This could mean that ‘Tenet’ could skip a launch in major US markets such as New York City and Los Angeles if cinema halls in these cities do not open up soon. Meanwhile, local government and health authorities in more than 30 states have told theaters they can reopen.

As for the film, it will open in countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Spain and the UK territories still to be determined include China, where theaters have finally begun reopening.

‘Tenet’ has been moved several times. It was originally scheduled for release on July 17, 2020. It was then shifted to July 31 and then August 12.

Here is a full list of release dates of ‘Tenet’ in different countries of the world:

Wednesday, Aug. 26:

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Holland, Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Serbia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom

Thursday, Aug. 27:

Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates

Friday, Aug. 28:

East Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Norway, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Vietnam

Wednesday, Sept. 2:

United States

Thursday, Sept. 3:

Kuwait and Qatar

Thursday, Sept. 10:

Azerbaijan, CIS Others, Kazakhstan, Russia

Thursday, Sept. 17:

Cyprus

Friday, Sept. 18:

Japan

Dates still to be announced: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Puerto Rico, South Africa, Uruguay and Venezuela.

