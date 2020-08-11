Chris Hemsworth reveals why he named his daughter India on his birthday today

‘Avengers’ star Chris Hemsworth turns a year older today.

The 37-year-old actor revealed the reason behind naming his daughter after India. Married to model-actor Elsa Pataky who spent a lot of time in India, Chris revealed, “My wife spent a lot of time in India and that was where the name originally came from.”

Chris himself was here in India while shooting for the Netflix film ‘Extraction’ that also starred Bollywood actors like Randeep Hooda. Talking about his experience here, he had said, “I love the place and the people. Shooting there... There were thousands of people on the streets every day and I have never experienced that on set. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people.”

He added, “I have such pleasant memories of people and interactions there, and a lot of enthusiasm and positivity. There was real excitement for us shooting there. We had never shot there before. From the crew it felt like there were not many films like this being shot there so there was a unique sort of originality to it.”

Roll Camera Action: Movies to reality shows, entertainment industry resumes work

'Killing Eve', 'Sadak 2': What to stream this August