Alec Baldwin and wife welcome a fifth child together

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin have welcomed a new child.

The couple announced the arrival of a baby boy, their fifth child together.

Taking to Instagram, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, "We had a baby last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

Alec Baldwin later shared the same photo, adding the Spanish caption, "Número Cinco está aqui.....(Para mi, número seis)," or "Number five is here.....(For me number six)."

He has a 24-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his previous marriage to Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria married in 2012.

The former star of 30 Rock and The Hunt for Red October and current host of ABC's The Match Game, and Hilaria Baldwin, a podcast host and fitness guru have a daughter and four sons.

From 'Audio Science' to 'X Æ A-12', the weirdest celebrity kids names we have heard