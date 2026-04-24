/Michael: Kat Graham breaks silence on role of Diana Ross being removed from Michael Jackson biopic

One of the most anticipated releases of Hollywood, Michael, a biopic which is based on the life of American singer Michael Jackson. The titular role has been portrayed by the singer's nephew Jaafar Jackson, who is creating buzz after his release in cinemas. However, actress Kat Graham, who was supposed to be shown as the singer Diana Ross, addressed why her scenes were cut from the film.

What did Kat Graham reveal about the scenes of Diana Ross being cut from Michael?

Taking to her X profile, Kat Graham shared a note in which she wrote, "Ahead of the April 24 release of the Michael Jackson film, I want to share that certain legal considerations affected a few scenes, including the ones I filmed with an incredible cast. Unfortunately, those moments are no longer part of the final cut. Though the team worked hard to preserve as much of the story as possible."

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Fans came out in support of the actress in the comment section and one user wrote, "For the sake of his legacy, if production could not tell the story they truly wanted to tell, then they should not have told it all." Another user wrote, "No Janet Jackson, No Diana Ross. What's left to see in this film?" So it was Diana Ross decision smfh. We love you Kat and we understand", wrote the third user.

Michael review

As per WION's Shomini Sen, "A man who broke boundaries with his music and moves deserved a biopic long ago. Perhaps because of the controversies around him, people may have shied from making a film. Michael comes decades after MJ’s death and caters to an audience which never grew up to his music and has only heard about his greatness and dark deeds from older siblings or parents. The film thus fails to connect with the audience, with the screenplay stating the obvious and never exploring deeper into his life or the craze around his voice."

"Michael ends with a hint of part two, and one can be hopeful that in the next part, perhaps, the writing will dig deeper into the enigma that MJ was and also address some of the controversies around him and his personal life. Go and watch Michael if you are a fan of his music, like me. Or go and witness a young actor like Jaafar Jackson own the screen with his performance. But be warned, the film does not leave a lasting impression like MJ’s music has done for decades."

All about Michael

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael tells the story of American singer Michael Jackson, covering his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1990s to the 1980s Bad Tour.