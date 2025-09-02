How did Graham Greene die? Cause of death revealed of Hollywood's legendary actor

Graham Greene, the celebrated Canadian actor best known for his role as Kicking Bird in the 1990 classic Dances With Wolves, has passed away, leaving behind an impressive acting legacy.

The veteran star died on Sep 1 in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, at a Toronto hospital. He was 73."It is with deep sadness we announce the peaceful passing of award-winning, legendary Canadian actor Graham Greene," the actor's agent-manager, Gerry Jordan, said in a statement.

Graham Greene's cause of death: What led to his death?

Greene, a beloved Hollywood actor who appeared in numerous acclaimed films and television shows, including The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal, died of natural causes following a lengthy illness.

In the statement, the late actor noted that he would be meeting his longtime agent, Susan Smith, at the gates of heaven. Susan passed away in 2013.

The exact details of what age-related issues the actor was dealing with have not been revealed.

Greene is survived by his wife, Hilary Blackmore, and their daughter, Lilly Lazare-Greene.

Graham Greene’s acting career and legacy

Throughout his decades-long career, Greene earned recognition for his powerful performances. He rose to international fame with Dances With Wolves (1990), a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The critically acclaimed film received 12 Oscar nominations, winning seven, including Best Picture and Best Director for Kevin Costner.

Greene made his film debut in Running Brave (1983). He went on to appear in several notable films, including Maverick, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2, and Molly’s Game.