/Gay drama The Man I Love gets 8-minute standing ovation at Cannes, Rami Malek gets emotional



It was an emotional moment for actor Rami Malek, whose film, The Man I Love, premiered at Cannes and received an eight-minute standing ovation. Directed by Ira Sachs, who co-wrote the screenplay with Mauricio Zacharias, the movie is one of the only two American films in competition at this year's festival.

Rami Malek gets emotional as his gay drama The Man I Love

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is underway, and on Thursday, Rami Malek's gay drama premiered in competition for the Palme d'Or. After the screening concluded, the crowd erupted in cheers and applause, which left Malek visibly emotional.

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According to Variety, Sachs said at the screening, “This is a film about what we can bring to each other through art, through love, through pain, through memory.”

“And I hope there are some memories we share from this evening for the festival and our love of cinema” In clips going viral, the actor is seen teary-eyed as he expresses gratitude and hugs his team members.

Apart from The Man I Love, the other American film in the race for the top prize is James Grey's Paper Tiger, starring Adam Driver, Miles Teller, and Scarlett Johansson.

For Malek, this is the first time that his film is headlining the festival. He has won the Best Actor Oscar trophy for his performance, as Malek, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the early reaction, Malek's performance has been described as one of his best as of now.

What is The Man I Love about?

Directed by Sachs, the movie is set in New York City in the late 1980s and revolves around theatre world icon, Jimmu (Malek), who has found out that he has been diagnosed with AIDS.

The synopsis reads: “Faced with the death that awaits him, his thirst to live and create, to desire and to love one last time, is stronger than anything else.”